GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash

Updated at 7.50pm

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified after a man in his 20s died in a single-vehicle crash in Wexford in the early hours this morning.

The incident occurred on Whitemill Road at around 12.30am.

Gardaí said that the car collided with a barrier. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men who were passengers in the car were taken to Wexford Hospital, with injuries that have been described as serious.

The collision has been referred to GSOC.

That stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination from forensic investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.