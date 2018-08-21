Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The funeral of 20 year-old Shiva Devine, who died in a crash in Co Donegal last weekend, took place this morning.
- A 31 year-old man has been charged with the murder of his father in Dublin on Sunday.
- Gardaí seized drugs, cash and fake passports during searches in Dublin.
- It emerged that temperatures are to dip as we approach the end of summer.
- The Pope said he will meet survivors of clerical sex abuse during his visit to Ireland this weekend.
- A judge will decide tomorrow if the legal challenge to the appointment of Drew Harris as the next Garda Commissioner will go ahead.
- Danny Healy-Rae hit out at Shane Ross for slagging him for sleeping during the All-Ireland Hurling final.
- Gardaí arrested a woman after a car crashed into Government Buildings shortly after 10 o’clock this morning.
- Prospective renters were warned not to fall for scams.
WORLD
#BREXIT: EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the possibility of a no deal Brexit is real.
#HILLSBOROUGH: Charges were dropped against the former police chief Norman Bettison who was accused of blaming fans for the 1989 disaster.
#USA: A woman out walking her dog was eaten by an alligator in South Carolina.
PARTING SHOT
The Rose of Tralee kicked off in all its glory yesterday and tonight’s the night we find out who will be crowned this year’s winner.
The good folks over at the DailyEdge.ie will be keeping us up to date with all the proceedings tonight – just as they did last night.
You do realise one of the contestants actually squatted Daithí Ó Sé, right? Pretty sure you should tune in for some of the madness.
