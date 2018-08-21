This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,889 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4194655

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

3196 Pope Francis_90551967 Tourists pose in front of a Pope Francis Cardboard Cut Out in front of Mary's Hardware Bar on Wicklow Street, Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Afghanistan A military helicopter targeting the house where Taliban attackers are allegedly hiding in Kabul, Afghanistan Source: Rahmat Gul via PA

#BREXIT: EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the possibility of a no deal Brexit is real.

#HILLSBOROUGH: Charges were dropped against the former police chief Norman Bettison who was accused of blaming fans for the 1989 disaster.

#USA: A woman out walking her dog was eaten by an alligator in South Carolina.

PARTING SHOT

 

The Rose of Tralee kicked off in all its glory yesterday and tonight’s the night we find out who will be crowned this year’s winner.

The good folks over at the DailyEdge.ie will be keeping us up to date with all the proceedings tonight – just as they did last night.

You do realise one of the contestants actually squatted Daithí Ó Sé, right?  Pretty sure you should tune in for some of the madness.

daithi The Abu Dhabi Rose last night dressed Daithí up in a traditional headdress. Source: RTÉ

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    66,853  125
    2
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    52,149  62
    3
    		'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    44,984  72
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    433  0
    2
    		Filling station operator Top Oil has been bought by a Canadian fuel giant
    423  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    282  0
    The42
    1
    		Harte on Tyrone's RTÉ position and brands criticism from former players as a 'cheap shot'
    48,879  74
    2
    		Up at 3am to ice injuries, going to physios twice a day - Burke reveals toll of Galway's nine-game run
    45,567  43
    3
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    44,895  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    38,611  1
    2
    		11 of the most bizarre moments from the first night of the Rose of Tralee 2018
    8,244  0
    3
    		Britney Spears was spotted doing a bit of shopping in the Swords Pavilions today
    8,038  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    DUBLIN
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Drugs, cash, and fake passports seized in Dublin raid
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    CROKE PARK
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back at image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie