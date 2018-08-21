Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tourists pose in front of a Pope Francis Cardboard Cut Out in front of Mary's Hardware Bar on Wicklow Street, Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A military helicopter targeting the house where Taliban attackers are allegedly hiding in Kabul, Afghanistan Source: Rahmat Gul via PA

#BREXIT: EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the possibility of a no deal Brexit is real.

#HILLSBOROUGH: Charges were dropped against the former police chief Norman Bettison who was accused of blaming fans for the 1989 disaster.

#USA: A woman out walking her dog was eaten by an alligator in South Carolina.

PARTING SHOT

The Rose of Tralee kicked off in all its glory yesterday and tonight’s the night we find out who will be crowned this year’s winner.

The good folks over at the DailyEdge.ie will be keeping us up to date with all the proceedings tonight – just as they did last night.

You do realise one of the contestants actually squatted Daithí Ó Sé, right? Pretty sure you should tune in for some of the madness.

The Abu Dhabi Rose last night dressed Daithí up in a traditional headdress. Source: RTÉ

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.