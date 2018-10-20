This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oireachtas to spend €775,000 on 'online news aggregator service'

The service must be “easy to use” and allow TDs, Senators and their staff the ability to search content easily.

By Sean Murray Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 8:00 AM
42 minutes ago 1,508 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4292764
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy

THE OIREACHTAS IS set to spend over €750,000 on an online news aggregator service for TDs, Senators and their staff to access.

The three-year contract requires an operator to supply online news content and with searching and alerting functionality. 

The Library and Research Service within the Oireachtas is looking to provide “best value for money access” as well as an “easy-to-use interface” to provide access to key Irish national and regional newspapers, UK national newspapers, and selected international daily newspapers.

“It also wants to provide best value for money access for the Service via editorially selected websites and blogs, A-listed social media content and selected trade press and newswires,” the request for tender notes.

Such a service has been in place since April 2011 but, as the current contract is drawing to an end, the Oireachtas is seeking a provider to continue offering this service.

Prior to 2011, the Oireachtas had subscribed to various press monitoring and alert services but, to provide the best value for money, it sought one system 

This news content is used to help support research queries, legislative analysis and provide a single point of enquiry for online press content.

The minimum mandatory requirement for a successful tenderer is to be able to provide access to the Irish Times, Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, the Irish Examiner, the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Mail on Sunday, the Herald and the Sunday Business Post.

Other print titles outside the mandatory requirements that are “specifically desirable” are the Sunday Times, the Irish Daily Mirror, the Irish Sun and the Irish Daily Star.

UK titles such as the Daily Telegraph, Guardian, Independent, Times and Financial Times are also requested as well as international titles such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

The service must also offer access to TheJournal.ie, the Belfast Telegraph, the Phoenix, New Scientist and Time magazine.

The full text of articles in these titles should be reproduced in the service, which must be able to be accessed from any normal web browser. An app should also be available for use on mobile devices.

A requirement for the service is also that it be “user-friendly” with “simple and effective account access” procedures.

“It should be possible to limit search results by title, author, subject, date range or language for example,” it said. 

The maximum number of people who could use the service is currently 1,184, including what the tender document refers to as “500 content readers”.

An alert system should also be set up so that when particular news arises, users can receive an alert via email.

An Oireachtas spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “This news aggregator service assists in contributing to a well-informed parliament.

The online news aggregator services informs the Oireachtas about important breaking news, topics discussed in the media; commentary on those issues and public opinion as discussed in the media.

The deadline for submissions to this tender is 12 November. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'No Irish No Gay' Banner removed from Northern Irish motorway
    59,687  91
    2
    		Peter Casey to 'think carefully about whether to continue' in presidential race
    43,024  285
    3
    		Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    32,940  79
    Fora
    1
    		'As two lads out of college, getting premises was tough. The day we got keys, I was scared sh*tless'
    366  0
    2
    		After rolling out year-round Dublin flights, Cypriot airline Cobalt has gone bust
    307  0
    3
    		Delivery outfit Nightline recorded a big hike in sales the year it was bought by UPS
    262  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,772  8
    2
    		Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    16,299  47
    3
    		Donegal confirm Stephen Rochford appointment as coach
    16,230  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Dr Alex had a shady response to Georgia and Sam's split...it's The Dredge
    12,013  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan thinks the relationship she has with her mam is 'quite unusual'
    8,215  1
    3
    		Love Island's Georgia and Sam are telling VERY different versions of their break up on Instagram
    4,701  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    EU
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    'The answer is yes': EU's Michel Barnier says Irish border issue could sink Brexit deal
    Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    SAUDI ARABIA
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Saudi Arabia admits missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in 'fistfight' in Turkish consulate
    The disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi: What we know so far
    SIMON COVENEY
    TÃ¡naiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    Tánaiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    'He's trying to raise his profile': Tánaiste dubs Casey's campaign as 'irresponsible politics'
    Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie