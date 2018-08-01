This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Calls for Dáil to be recalled after PTSB sell thousands of home loans to vulture fund

The bank sold its controversial Project Glas loan portfolio to a so-called vulture fund for around €1.3 billion.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 9,563 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157986
Image: Shutterstock/Conor Phelan
Image: Shutterstock/Conor Phelan

THERE HAVE BEEN calls for the Dáil to be recalled in order to advance proposed vulture fund legislation following the sudden announcement that Permanent TSB has sold thousands of mortgage loans to a vulture fund.

Yesterday, PTSB confirmed it has sold its controversial Project Glas loan portfolio to an affiliate of the so-called vulture fund Lone Star for around €1.3 billion.

The portfolio contains 10,700 home loans, which the bank has dubbed as “non-performing loans”.

A total of 7,400 are owner-occupier mortgages, while 3,300 are buy-to-let properties.

The sale to Start Mortgages – Lone Star’s affiliate – has been criticised by the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation as well as Fianna Fáil.

Vulture fund legislation 

Today, Chairman of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness called for politicians to return to the Dáil to debate the vulture fund legislation he introduced to the House last month.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he had no role to play in the decision to approve the mortgage loan book sale.

He said the decision to sell off thousands of mortgages held by the bank was made as the European Central Bank has demanded that banks reduce the level on what it calls ‘non-performing’ loan book.

The minister said he is confidence the protections that customers currently have in relation to their loans will continue.

Customers have no say on loan term changes 

However, Donohoe also admitted that home owners will have no say as to whether the terms of their loan will change or be restructured.

The finance minister added that he has asked the Central Bank to review its Code of Conduct for those in mortgage arrears to see if any further changes are needed to ensure there is a legal framework in place to protect mortgage holders.

He said he needs to be fair to the people affected by the sale, as well as everyday banking customers.

Permanent TSB has reported an after-tax loss of 266m Source: RollingNews.ie

Bill written by Master of the High Court  

Reacting to news of the sale, McGuinness has called for the urgent progression of his Affordable Housing and Fair Mortgage Bill, which aims to protect people from vulture funds and keep people in their homes.

There was applause in the Dáil chamber when McGuinness spoke about the Bill, which has been written by Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan.

Speaking in the Dáil last month, McGuinness said vulture funds are causing homelessness and evictions, “and it has to stop”.

“As parliamentarians, we have a choice, we can go down the tired, old, political route which is stale and out-of-date, which is to protect the status quo … we can ignore people who are in distress with their mortgage,” he said, or politicians can do something, he added.

Source: Christina Finn/YouTube

He asked TDs to examine his legislation, and progress it speedily through the House. He said a debate on the Bill would allow a much-needed discussion on the issues that are “central” to Irish society right now.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Finance Michael McGrath has said Start Mortgages must come before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to outline how they will deal with customers in arrears following today’s announcement.

McGrath pointed out that vulture fund Lone Star has disregarded the committee by refusing their invitation to attend on several occasions over this past eighteen months.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
93,022  77
2
'If that was a dress I'd rip it off': €600 for bus driver dismissed after complaint about children's escort
53,455  0
3
Crackdown on rare burgers after serious food poisoning incident
46,902  33
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
1,580  0
2
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
656  0
3
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
583  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
47,507  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
41,723  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
32,470  9
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
23,802  7
2
Chloë Moretz reveals what she did with the 'hater' perfume Kim Kardashian sent her
6,589  1
3
Amber Davies fears for Dani and Jack because they haven't 'done bits'...it's The Dredge
5,836  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CRIME
Galway man arrested in New York following â¬40,000 cocaine seizure
Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure
Thieves use baby's pram to steal shark from Texas aquarium
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
HSE
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
Ruth Morrissey's situation 'more hopeful' as doctors plan course of radical radiotherapy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie