Republican Congressman linked to Trump's travel ban to be honoured at Irish-American event

Leo Varadkar sitting next to Congressman Peter King at an event last night to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

PETER KING – AN American Republican – who has been linked to Donald Trump’s travel ban in the United States is to be honoured at a special dinner in Washington DC tonight attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Peter King, a congressman from New York and a long-time Sinn Féin supporter, said in an interview with Politico.com last year that he fully supports the US president’s executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked today if he was comfortable with King being honoured at tonight’s gala dinner, he said:

“I am comfortable. I attend meetings and events I don’t 100% agree with all the time. I even form coalitions with people I don’t agree with some times. So if I was comfortable with people who don’t agree with me on every issue I would be in a constant state of discomfort but I can assure you I am not.”

Work on the peace process

The Taoiseach paid tribute to the work King had done in the past on the Northern Ireland peace process.

“Bear in mind, above all things Peter King has been a very good friend to Ireland and we need friends in this place and that overrides differences we may have over other issues,” he added.

Congressman Peter King reflects on the work done on the Good Friday Agreement pic.twitter.com/KuRjcaXyW2 — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) March 13, 2018 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

Sinn Féin was criticised last year for its ties to the congressman who said in an interview, the travel ban was a measure that was “long overdue”.

Last year, in an interview with TheJournal.ie, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said:

“I disagree with Peter King profoundly on many, many other issues.”

In 2016, the congressman said he would rather take cyanide that back Ted Cruz as a candidate for US president – however, he also called Trump “reckless”.

Congressman Richard Neal is also being honoured at the event this evening.

Northern Ireland

Recently Neal and King urged the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to retain the position of a special US envoy to Northern Ireland. Both congressman signed a letter, with the names of the co-chairs of the Friends of Ireland group, stating that it would be a “serious mistake” to eliminate the position.

Earlier this month, Simon Coveney had a meeting with Tillerson, where it was confirmed that the US administration would retain the position.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald confirmed today that work is underway by the US State Department to make an appointment shortly.

