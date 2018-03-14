  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou on not being invited to the White House: 'I don't feel snubbed'

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams and DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr have been invited.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 8,642 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3904200
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Niall Carson
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Niall Carson

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald said she is not fazed by not being invited to attend the White House tomorrow.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Washington DC this week to mark St Patrick’s Day. He will meet with US President Donald Trump tomorrow.

It has long been tradition for the leader of Sinn Féin to also attend, however, the leader of the party has always been Gerry Adams.

This year, neither of the leaders of Sinn Féin or the DUP were invited to the White House for the traditional St Patrick’s Day reception.

While Mary Lou McDonald and Arlene Foster failed to receive an invite, Adams and DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr have been asked to come along.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC this afternoon, McDonald said she was not concerned about being left out of the celebrations tomorrow, adding that the White House was justified in inviting Adams this year.

Snubbed 

“I don’t feel that I was snubbed, it is a matter for the White House who they invite as their guests. Of course Gerry should attend, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“There are many celebrations marking that occasion and it is entirely appropriate that Gerry Adams as one of the main architects of that agreement would be at the White House. So, no he should not snub the White House, he shouldn’t be snubbing anybody. This is a big moment for us to defend the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie last month, McDonald said Adams was a valuable asset to her party, hinting that she sees Adams playing more of a role internationally.

Her last visit to the White House

She recalled that she has only attended the White House on one previous occasion – the year that Adams was not allowed in.

Taoiseach visits United States of America Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams Source: Niall Carson

I was only in it once. The year that there was all the confusion about Gerry not being let in. I was standing there and I said I will wait with you Gerry. He said, ‘No, go on in’. I said, ‘No, I’ll wait with you.’

“We waited and waited. We met everybody on the way in, I was saying, ‘Hello congressman, hello senator.’ It was nearly finished, so Gerry said, ‘For the love of God, just go.’ I said: ‘Are you sure?’ He said yes. I walked off and I had literally taken three steps away and I heard him whisper: ‘Traitor.’ I didn’t live that one down, I was the deserter, I left him to fend for himself,” she said, jokingly.

Seemingly on the same page when it comes to  what role the US can play in Irish politics, McDonald reiterated points made by the Taoiseach yesterday – that the US should help get the Northern Ireland power-sharing government back on its feet.

Leo Varadkar said yesterday that the US administration has clout and the power to exert pressure on both the Northern Ireland political parties as well as the British government.

“America can bring something positive to bear, and make a positive contribution to our process,” she said.

Special envoy to Northern Ireland

The Sinn Féin president also announced that she had attended a meeting with the US State Department today where the it confirmed that a special envoy to Northern Ireland would be appointed.

Earlier this year, Tánaiste Simon Coveney visited the former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whereby it was announced that a new envoy would be announced.

However, questions about the position were raised following Tillerson’s departure yesterday.

McDonald confirmed that preparations are already underway for someone to be appointed to the role, though no specific names were mentioned.

TheJournal.ie’s political reporter Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @ChristinaFinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page.     

If Trump visits Ireland, Leo would like to show him the border with Northern Ireland>

If Trump visits Ireland, Leo would like to show him the border with Northern Ireland>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'What a remarkable life': World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died aged 76
95,309  84
2
'Breathtaking inequality': Shane Ross under fire over €150,000 funding for private school in his constituency
72,634  135
3
Poll: Is Simon Harris right to cancel his St Patrick's Day trip?
49,411  208
Fora
1
Tesco has quashed a payout for a worker accused of stealing cash from self-scan tills
809  0
2
Tower Records spun further into the red last year - but it's still 'excited for the future'
209  0
3
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
105  0
The42
1
England coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'scummy Irish' comment
47,136  100
2
Saturday's assistant referee Van der Westhuizen involved in England training
45,350  56
3
Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season
43,319  101
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emily Ratajkowski has been tweeting about a secondary school in Bantry, Cork ...it's The Dredge
9,324  0
2
12 'jeans and a nice top' ideas for St. Patrick's Day
6,118  3
3
8 of the loveliest celebrity interview moments in recent memory
5,237  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears
NORTHERN IRELAND
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
Varadkar calls for marriage equality in the North during Washington speech
HIGH COURT
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
RUSSIA
Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats after former double agent poisoned
Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats after former double agent poisoned
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Explainer: What we know about Russia's Novichok nerve agents

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie