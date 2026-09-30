Quiz: How much do you know about Florence Pugh?

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FLORENCE PUGH HAS been on our screens for quite a few years now, and across many different genres – from historical dramas like Oppenheimer to spy series like Little Drummer Girl to the most recent Little Women adaptation.
This week she stars in the new Netflix adaptation of East of Eden. The classic John Steinbeck novel has been adapted by Zoe Kazan (whose grandfather adapted the book into a movie in 1955) and sees Pugh play antihero Cathy Ames.
So it’s as good a time as any to put your knowledge of Florence Pugh to the test in our Best of the Box quiz.
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