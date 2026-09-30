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Quiz: How much do you know about Florence Pugh?

Put it to the test on this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
3.16pm, 30 Sep 2026
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FLORENCE PUGH HAS been on our screens for quite a few years now, and across many different genres – from historical dramas like Oppenheimer to spy series like Little Drummer Girl to the most recent Little Women adaptation.

This week she stars in the new Netflix adaptation of East of Eden. The classic John Steinbeck novel has been adapted by Zoe Kazan (whose grandfather adapted the book into a movie in 1955) and sees Pugh play antihero Cathy Ames.

So it’s as good a time as any to put your knowledge of Florence Pugh to the test in our Best of the Box quiz.

florence-pugh-we-live-in-time-2025 Florence Pugh in We Live in Time Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In which English city was Florence Pugh born in 1996?
London
Sheffield

Oxford
When she was three, her family moved to what country, hoping it would help Pugh's breathing problems?
France
Spain

Italy
During Covid she would regularly post videos of her doing what activity at home to her Instagram page?
Doing yoga
Cooking

Talking to her dog
What is the name of her brother, who is also an actor but doesn't use the surname Pugh?
Toby Sebastian
Jonathan Croft

Michael Blake
How many films has she starred in that have been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar?
2
3

4
She made her debut aged 14 in Carol Morley's film The Falling. Her co-star went on to star in a huge HBO series. Who was that other young teenage girl?
Lena Dunham
Maisie Williams

Evan Rachel Wood
Which author wrote the book that The Little Drummer Girl series was based on?
Mick Herron
Agatha Christie

John Le Carré
What's the real name of her Marvel character Black Widow?
Yelena Belova
Natasha Romanova

Ilya Rozanova
From 2013 - 2016 she posted videos of herself singing on her YouTube page. What name did she post them under?
Flo Pugh
Florence P. Orridge

Flossie Rose
One of Pugh's most iconic roles was in the Ari Aster film Midsommar. But what was the name of her character?
Sara Flume
Dani Ardor

Meredith Trask
In 2023, she recorded two songs for the soundtrack of a film written by her then-boyfriend. What was that film?
A Good Person
We Live In Time

The Wonder
Which film is this still taken from?
Alamy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Dune: Part Two

Thunderbolts
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
You know almost everything there is to know about Florence Pugh.
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Second place
You know a lot about Florence Pugh - but not everything.
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You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
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