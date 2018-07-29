This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Were you around for the Pope's visit in 1979? We want to see your memorabilia

Time to dig through the attic.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 9:30 PM
28 minutes ago 1,559 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4151688

pope jp Pope John Paul II during his visit to Ireland in September 1979 Source: Anwar Hussein/PA Images

THE POPEâ€™S VISIT to Ireland in 1979 was a massive occasion, and stands as likely the all-time high point for the Catholic Church in Ireland.

In an Ireland before the scandals of the 1990s hit, millions of people attended events across the country in the hope of seeing John Paul II.

His stirring speeches â€“ with the famous line, â€˜Children of Ireland, I love youâ€™ â€“ left an palpable impact on Irish Catholics for years.

The man himself was a hugely iconic figure in the late 20th century, spawning many pieces of religious memorabilia. There was even a dress-doll book dedicated to him.

A new wave of this has already started to appear as the country gears up for the visit of Pope Francis. Lolli-popes, anyone?

We want to see if you have anything lying around from the previous visit of Pope John Paul II â€“ it could be a flyer about an event or an item relatingÂ to the day.

Maybe you were there yourself, or maybe you know of something tucked away in a relativeâ€™s attic.

Email news@thejournal.ie with some information about what you have, and a picture as well if you can.Â 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
57,774  90
2
Police in Australia have 'grave concerns' for pregnant Irish teenager missing for over two weeks
41,019  8
3
Why men say they've had more lifetime sexual partners than women
38,681  63
Fora
1
'We need to defend ourselves': Dairy's in-your-face play to woo Irish millenials
750  0
2
'Dublin is not a low-rise city - it's even lower than that'
284  0
3
'There's a risk of being caught up in a trend': The fight for Ireland's salad-bar market
217  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
114,593  78
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
69,431  52
3
'There are a lot of people saying I went for money. It's got nothing to do with it'
25,881  12
DailyEdge
1
GardaÃ­ investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled
34,245  53
2
Can You Guess The Price Of These Products From Brown Thomas?
7,692  6
3
Cher tweeted 'Hi again' and it instantly became a very relatable meme
3,923  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused â‚¬50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAÃ­
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
DUBLIN
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie