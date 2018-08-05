This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six months a-waiting - the PSC will finally be removed as a requirement for a theory test on 31 August

How much it’s costing to do so is another matter however.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,343 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4161936

psc The Public Services Card

THE MANDATORY REQUIREMENT that a person must hold a Public Services Card in order to obtain a driver theory test is finally to be done away with by the end of this month.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed that 31 August has been set as the date for the changeover.

The mandatory nature of the PSC in order to get a theory test has been in jeopardy ever since the government rolled back on plans to make the PSC a mandatory requirement for getting a driving licence in March.

An initial scoping period of eight weeks was set out for the project to revert theory test applications to how they were before the PSC requirement was brought in in June 2017.

At end August, that process will have taken nearly six months.

Repeatedly

At present, though the RSA has repeatedly stressed that the PSC requirement is to be removed, a prospective driver can not get a theory test without a card.

Documents released under Freedom of Information in recent weeks have shown a deal of consternation within the authority as to how much the reversal of the theory test requirement might cost.

1 The PSC is still listed as a requirement on the Driver Theory Test's web portal Source: TheoryTest.ie

“The cost of the change has not been decided at this point. Discussions and final identification of the preferred solution are continuing,” an RSA spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

They further stated that an extra charge of €20,000 was added to the contract with Prometric, the company with responsibility for delivering the driver theory test, upon the original introduction of the mandatory requirement.

It is not expected that the reversal of the requirement will increase the cost of a theory test (currently €45), a worry that had been expressed by RSA officials in recent times.

“All aspects of the change are not yet finalised but we are not anticipating an increase in the cost of the theory test,” the spokesperson said.

They also added that no alternative to MyGovID - the card’s online alter ego - is currently being planned with regard to the online renewal of driving licences, a service that went live at the end of June (it had initially been projected to go live on 30 April).

‘Verified’

8 Driving licence online renewal advisory notice Source: NDLS

4 Advice screen asking person looking to 'verify' MyGovID to attend their local INTREO office Source: MyGovID

While about three-quarters of the population have a PSC (according to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection), just 3% of currently-licensed drivers possess a ‘verified’ PSC – one in which the owner’s address and identity has been further verified online via MyGovID.

In order to renew a licence at present, a person’s PSC must have been so verified.

In recently released documents the RSA had confirmed “indeed we are likely to have to build an alternative to MyGovID for non PSC holders”, presumably because so few people have verified their card, a process which can often involve having to make an appearance at a social welfare (INTREO) centre.

Since the expansion of the card was first announced in May 2017, it has been the subject of persistent criticism from privacy professionals and advocates as to its fundamental legality, amongst other concerns.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
77,316  53
2
Call for winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket to come forward
45,257  13
3
Body found by UK police in search for missing midwife
36,048  0
Fora
1
The Dutch brand trying to make buying glasses fun is launching its first Irish store
196  0
2
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
129  0
3
'Changing the relationships between banks and customers will take a lot more than slick PR'
101  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
142,437  61
2
As It Happened: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
119,477  46
3
Ireland in dreamland as Graham Shaw’s history-makers advance to first-ever World Cup final
58,018  148
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
12,348  3
2
Danny Dyer is calling out "new age sexism" after the papers reported on his, eh, "massive package"
10,135  3
3
11 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this August
8,283  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Carlow
VAT hike for large hotels likely as minister says overcharging for rooms is ruining Ireland's rep

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie