  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Column: So you think adoption has nothing to do with you?

Adoption affects more of us than we realise. 900,000 people are directly affected by adoption or close to 20% of the current population of Ireland, writes Paul Redmond.

By Paul Redmond Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 8:45 AM
49 minutes ago 2,445 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949070
Paul Redmond Author

IF ANY ADULT who was adopted walks into the General Registry Office (GRO) and asks for a copy of their birth certificate, they will be handed a fake birth certificate with their adoption details instead of their real birth details.

An adoptee who knows the system can request an additional  ‘adoption certificate’ but it will have the same details as their fake birth certificate.

If someone doesn’t know that they are adopted, and only asks for a birth certificate, the GRO will simply issue the fake birth certificate and say nothing.

Finding out the hard way

However, the civil servants assigned to the roll out of the new public services card are not as diplomatic. Many adoptees have found out the hard way that their fake birth certificates are not listed with the rest of the “regular” birth certs.

The civil servants have returned to the room and declared that they cannot find the person on their national database. Then they have asked bluntly if the person is adopted? Sometimes in front of other people waiting their turn.

Many adoptees have found this demeaning and humiliating.

60,000 adopted people

Some estimates put the number of adopted people in Ireland at up to 60,000 and a small minority of them were illegally adopted in black market transactions involving money.

The majority of these cases do not have official fake certificates like legal adoptees; they have certificates of fraudulent birth registrations in the names of their adoptive parents.

Just to complicate matters, many parents who legally adopted one or more children made the choice not to inform their children. Those who never find out, whether legally or illegally adopted, will spend their lives giving doctors and nurses, false and potentially lethal, medical histories. When the unknowing adoptee becomes a parent, they will continue to supply a partly fake medical history for their children.

Still, perhaps having your life turned upside down by a random civil servant is better than the myriad of ways adoptees have had their entire lives thrown into chaos. Those occasions when extended family get together for weddings or funerals is common enough, from a drunken uncle or cousin who never liked you anyway.

Going through your parents’ paperwork after their deaths, when you are in your 40s or 50s is another common time.

20% of us directly affected

But this really does not apply to you – you’re not one of those 60,000 adopted people in Ireland today and you’re sure of that? You have your birth certificate to prove it. This issue doesn’t concern you or your extended family.

Those 60,000 adoptees have both natural and adoptive families so add in four parents, an average of, say, six siblings (three in each family) and eight grandparents. That’s 900,000 people directly affected by adoption or close to 20% of the current population of Ireland.

In your case, your brothers and sisters are definitely not adopted, and you are sure no aunt or great aunt or sister of yours lost a baby to adoption? You’re positive about your
grandmothers too?

Finally, there is no possibility that your mother was in “one of those terrible places” and has being hiding it for 50 years. Thousands of elderly and frightened women are still hiding their history and the reality is that they are our mothers, grandmothers, sisters and aunts.

Now, that just leaves the problem of the 60,000 natural fathers who continue to live secretly among us.

Paul Redmond is the author of The Adoption Machine – The Dark History of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes and the Inside Story of How Tuam 800 Became a Global Scandal, published by Merrion Press.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Redmond  / Author

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
94,179  80
2
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
57,017  282
3
An immigrant fits in: 'I added 'sh' sounds to words and repeated the phrase 'Bono is a pox''
45,676  73
Fora
1
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
550  0
2
Two Limerick solar farms have the go-ahead after locals' health concerns were thrown out
435  0
3
Ireland's mooted Airbnb 'licensing' scheme would only be rolled out in Dublin
57  0
The42
1
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
100,856  0
2
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
30,990  19
3
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
29,882  111
DailyEdge
1
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
19,266  2
2
How Private School Are You?
5,170  3
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
4,077  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
Three dead in the US after spread of synthetic cannabis laced with rat poison
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
GARDAí
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie