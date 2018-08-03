This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair suggests Kieran Mulvey as a mediator in talks to end pilots' strike

The suggestion comes on the fourth day of 24-hour stoppages by Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 3 Aug 2018, 12:37 PM
39 minutes ago 2,323 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163028

ryanair 565_90550497 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR HAS SAID that it wants a mediator for its talks with pilots who have been engaging in 24-hour work stoppages, and have put forward the name of Kieran Mulvey – formerly of the Labour Commission and Workplace Relations Commission.

The industrial action is over working conditions and how Ryanair organises transfers of its pilots between bases. There’s been much back-and-forth between the airline and trade union Fórsa, with both claiming the other side has refused to meet to resolve the dispute.

Today, Ryanair suggested moving forward with the union’s suggestion of a third party mediator, which it previously refused:

“Ryanair now feels the only way to introduce common sense is by way of third party mediation, and to this end is suggesting Mr Kieran Mulvey formerly of the Labour Commission and Workplace Relations Commission.

His background and experience could be a positive influence. We now call on Fórsa to accept Mulvey as a third party mediator, an initiative Fórsa have repeatedly called for in recent weeks.

Fórsa then released a statement, welcoming the development.

“Ryanair’s announcement that it will accept independent third-party assistance in its dispute with pilots, which was made without preconditions, is an unexpected and positive development.

“The union, which has been calling for third-party assistance for many weeks, will consult with its members in the company, and looks forward to talking to Kieran Mulvey about when a process could begin.”

Ryanair pilots strike Source: Sam Boal

This suggestion is a turnaround in statements given this time last week by the airline’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, who told Morning Ireland that it wasn’t time for an independent mediator.

He was responding to the suggestion made by Brendan Harbour of Fórsa, which represents around a quarter of 350 Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

“Last Friday we said to the company we were available for talks, we haven’t had a response to that particular point, and [last Wednesday] when Ryanair escalated the dispute by threatening to sack a hundred pilots and 200 cabin crew they also said they weren’t prepared to talk for at least another week. That will have been 20 days since we sat down in a room when we get to the 4 August.

This isn’t going to be resolved unless there are negotiations, we understand that there are difficulties around that, and that third party facilitation might assist both sides. But unless we’re talking, we’re not going to resolve the problem.

“We made the announcement on Wednesday about these job cuts and we also invited them to meet us on Wednesday about these strikes. Come and meet us after the August weekend, in the meantime, go through the proposals that we’ve made and let’s get down to serious negotiations without the interference of an unwanted third party mediator.”

Today is the fourth strike by Ryanair pilots, which impacted on 24 of Ryanair’s flights to or from Ireland. Ryanair has however, re-accommodated or refunded last weekend.

There are also other planned industrial action by pilots in Britain, and other countries in Europe.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
44,982  50
2
UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London
42,235  54
3
Staff at Oberstown in row with management because they refused to bring detainee for ice cream
42,058  0
Fora
1
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
865  0
2
A Kepak exec won a €7,500 payout after a dispute about checking emails out of hours
345  0
3
Meet the man behind the Monaghan farm selling duck to the Chinese
343  0
The42
1
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
53,383  89
2
As it happened: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
41,683  42
3
Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge
31,764  33
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
8,802  3
2
Huda Beauty was criticised for shaming this YouTuber over her acne scars
6,401  0
3
Iain Sterling revealed that the Love Island finale after-party was pretty underwhelming
5,928  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie