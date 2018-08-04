'We need you home': UK police begin search of rural area near Stoke for missing midwife

POLICE IN ENGLAND investigating the disappearance of a missing midwife are today carrying out a number of searches in a rural area of Stoke-On-Trent.

Samantha Eastwood (28) was last seen leaving work after her night shift at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire at 7.45am on Friday 27 July.

She did not return for her next night shift later that day at 7pm and after colleagues raised concerns she was reported missing to police.

Eastwood is described as white, around 5’3″ tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length ginger hair. She has brown eyes and a fair complexion with freckles.

Staffordshire Police officers have said it is completely out of character for Eastwood, who lives in the Stockton Brook area, not to be in contact with family and friends and also for her not to turn up at work.

Her disappearance is being investigated by a team of detectives from the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department.

Today, specialist search teams are combing an area of Caverswall as part of their search for the missing midwife.

Officers have cordoned off a section of the area and are carrying out painstaking searches in their effort to find anything which brings them closer to Eastwood.

“Today’s extensive searches are part of the ongoing investigation, which has officers and staff working round the clock in an effort to find anything which brings us closer to finding Samantha,” Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy said.

I am calling on any member of the public with any information, however small and insignificant it may seem.

As part of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Stoke-On-Trent was arrested in the Hanley area on Sunday 29 July on suspicion of kidnap. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Appeal

The sister of Samantha Eastwood made an emotional appeal to find her earlier this week.

“Samantha is a happy, bubbly and smiley woman. She can be very straight and direct. She is my best friend and partner in crime. Without her, half of me has gone. Samantha, if you are listening please get in touch,” Gemma Eastwood said at a police press conference.

We all love you and miss you very much. We just need you home where you belong.

“Samantha is a fantastic woman and friend. She is warm, friendly, loyal, kind and generous with a great sense of humour.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, submit information online here, or to call UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.