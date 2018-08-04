This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need you home': UK police begin search of rural area near Stoke for missing midwife

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving work at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire on Friday 27 July.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,478 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164705
Samantha Eastwood
Image: Michael Lowe via Staffordshire Police
Samantha Eastwood
Samantha Eastwood
Image: Michael Lowe via Staffordshire Police

POLICE IN ENGLAND investigating the disappearance of a missing midwife are today carrying out a number of searches in a rural area of Stoke-On-Trent.

Samantha Eastwood (28) was last seen leaving work after her night shift at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire at 7.45am on Friday 27 July.

She did not return for her next night shift later that day at 7pm and after colleagues raised concerns she was reported missing to police.

Eastwood is described as white, around 5’3″ tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length ginger hair. She has brown eyes and a fair complexion with freckles.

Staffordshire Police officers have said it is completely out of character for Eastwood, who lives in the Stockton Brook area, not to be in contact with family and friends and also for her not to turn up at work.

Her disappearance is being investigated by a team of detectives from the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department.

Today, specialist search teams are combing an area of Caverswall as part of their search for the missing midwife.

Officers have cordoned off a section of the area and are carrying out painstaking searches in their effort to find anything which brings them closer to Eastwood.

“Today’s extensive searches are part of the ongoing investigation, which has officers and staff working round the clock in an effort to find anything which brings us closer to finding Samantha,” Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy said.

I am calling on any member of the public with any information, however small and insignificant it may seem.

As part of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Stoke-On-Trent was arrested in the Hanley area on Sunday 29 July on suspicion of kidnap. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Appeal

The sister of Samantha Eastwood made an emotional appeal to find her earlier this week.

“Samantha is a happy, bubbly and smiley woman. She can be very straight and direct. She is my best friend and partner in crime. Without her, half of me has gone. Samantha, if you are listening please get in touch,” Gemma Eastwood said at a police press conference.

We all love you and miss you very much. We just need you home where you belong.

“Samantha is a fantastic woman and friend. She is warm, friendly, loyal, kind and generous with a great sense of humour.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, submit information online here, or to call UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
46,782  30
2
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
43,821  59
3
This is the crack team that will be protecting the Pope during his Irish visit
27,056  90
Fora
1
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
731  0
2
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
584  0
3
This low-key Dublin fintech startup has sealed €15 million in investment
250  0
The42
1
LIVE: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
63,946  23
2
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
54,447  137
3
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
27,495  37
DailyEdge
1
9 weird former celeb couples that should have given it another shot
6,940  3
2
Here's a look at what all of the Love Island finalists have been up to ahead of the reunion
6,172  0
3
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
5,120  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
DUBLIN
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldnât walk away either'
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldn’t walk away either'
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie