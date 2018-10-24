'Truly disgraceful': Taoiseach warns 40 schools could be affected by structural issues

Two primary schools and one secondary school have been affected so far amidst the concern over structural and fire safety issues.

THE TAOISEACH HAS said approximately 40 schools will be inspected amidst concerns about structural issues at a number of facilities.

Two schools and a building at a third, all in Dublin, have been closed so far this week following inspections by the Department of Education. They are Tyrrelstown Educate Together, St Luke’s National School also in Tyrrelstown and Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan.

Addressing the issue in the Dáil Leo Varadkar said building standards during celtic tiger years were not what they should have been:

It certainly appears that corners were cut back in the Celtic tiger period when it came to the building of some of these schools. That is truly disgraceful.

The 40 schools affected were all constructed by Western Building Systems.

In a statement overnight the firm which has been operating for 35 years said it recognised that “this is a very important matter, not least for the pupils, parents and teachers of the schools involved”.

Until now, our integrity has never been questioned. Each of our Department of Education and Skills’ projects, both before and since the amendments to building regulations in 2014, were subjected to inspections during construction. Every time, each was certified as meeting compliance standards.

Varadkar said inspections will be carried out this week and over the midterm break next week, with as much of the issues resolved by the middle of November as possible.

However he warned complete closures of more schools may be on the cards:

In some cases it may be necessary to partially or entirely vacate some schools, in others it may be possible to introduce temporary measures and to do the works over the summer.

The Taoiseach also promised to pursue the company through the courts in relation to the structural issues at these buildings.

We will pursue the builder in the courts. In fact, that is already under way in respect of some of the fire safety issues.

Varadkar told the Dáil legal proceedings are already underway in connection with fire safety issues at four schools.

Western Building Systems has said it has not yet received all the reports on the affected schools.

We are interested in getting to the bottom of this and that starts with establishing the facts.

We are moving to intensify our engagement with the Department and other relevant bodies to better understand the issues which have now arisen and to work to resolve them.

The issue looks set to have a significant impact on the communities involved, with local TDs highlighting the difficulty in finding alternative accommodation.

This will be nightmare for those in Tyrrelstown ETNS & St Luke’s getting to &from alternative accommodation. Questions remain how company built so many schools without proper regulation & oversight. I’ll be writing to Minister for answers immediately #dubw https://t.co/iSOeJiz2Rt — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) October 23, 2018 Source: Ruth Coppinger TD /Twitter

While Fingal County Council has closed its community facilities on the site of the Tyrrelstown schools as a precaution.