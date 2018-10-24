Here's the full list of schools impacted by the building scandal

Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan is one of the schools that has been closed.

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has released the full list of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems which are being examined for structural safety issues.

Two of the schools and a building at a third, all in Dublin, have already been closed so far this week following inspections by the Department of Education.

They are Tyrrelstown Educate Together, St Luke’s National School also in Tyrrelstown and Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan.

The full list:

Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School – Dublin (completed in 2003) Mullingar Educate Together National School – Westmeath (completed in 2008) Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath – also now occupying former ETNS Building on same campus – Wicklow (completed in 2008) Rush & Lusk Educate Together National School – Dublin (completed in 2008) St. Francis of Assisi, Belmayne – Dublin (completed in 2008) Belmayne Educate Together National School – Dublin City (completed in 2008) Macroom Boys National School – Cork (completed in 2009) Ardgillan Community College – Dublin Fingal (completed in 2009) Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School – Dublin (completed in 2011) St Paul’s National School, Ratoath – Meath (completed in 2011) Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School) – Kildare (completed in 2011) Athy Model School – Kildare (completed in 2011) Gaelscoil Atha Í – Kildare (completed in 2011) Lucan East Educate Together National School – Dublin (completed in 2011) St. Luke’s NS Hollywood Road, Tyrrelstown – Dublin (completed in 2012) Castlemills Education Centre (formerly occupied by Scoil Chormaic CNS) + Flemington Community Centre Balbriggan – Dublin (completed in 2012) Portarlington Convent National School – Laois (completed in 2012) Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan – Dublin (completed in 2012) Gaelscoil Chloich na Coillte, Clonakilty renamed GS Mhichíl Uí Choileáin – Cork (completed in 2013) Carrigaline Educate Together National School – Cork (completed in 2013) Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown – Cork (completed in 2013) Scoil Choilm, Diswellstown,Porterstown (linked to Luttrellstown CC) – Dublin (completed in 2013) Luttrellstown Community College – Dublin (completed in 2013) Maryborough National School – Laois (completed in 2013) Gaelscoil Portlaoise – Laois (completed in 2013) Portlaoise Educate Together National School – Laois (completed in 2013) Cara Jnr (Special) School – Cork (completed in 2014) Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua – Dun Laoghaire Rathdown (completed in 2015) Broombridge Educate Together National School – Dublin (completed in 2016) Lucan Community National School , Balgaddy Road, Lucan – Dublin (completed in 2016) Scoil Aoife Community National School – Dublin (completed in 2016) Scoil Chaitlin Maude – Dublin (completed in 2016) Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne – Meath (completed in 2016) De Lacy College, Ashbourne – Meath (completed in 2016) Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne – Meath (completed in 2016) Ashbourne Educate Together National School – Meath (completed in 2016) Letterkenny Educate Together National School – Donegal (completed in 2017) Firhouse Educate Together National School – Dublin (completed in 2017) Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha – Kildare (completed in 2018) St Joseph’s National School, Gorey -Wexford (completed in 2018) Galway Educate Together National School – Galway (completed in 2018) Gaelscoil Teach Giuise – Dublin (completed in 2018)

All the schools listed above were constructed by Western Building Systems.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said inspection work on the schools affected is currently underway. He wants the assessment to be completed by the end of the mid-term break next week.

If extra workers need to be brought in from the UK to ensure that deadline is met, McHugh said that should be done.

He said he understands that while parents are concerned about the safety of their children, there are also concerns and worries about organising childcare if delays persist in getting the schools reopened.

He urged communities to come together and those with information about possible alternative accommodation should contact their local principal.

The minister also said there is no indication that all of the schools in the list will close, but added there are indications that some will be forced to close.