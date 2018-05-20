  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 20 May, 2018
'Significant disruption' to train services in Dublin and Wicklow after fire

Services will be affected throughout the week due to damage caused by a fire in Bray.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 20 May 2018, 7:24 PM
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL HAS advised customers that there will be “significant” disruption to services between Greystones and Dalkey this week.

The disruption is the result of “significant fire damage to signalling equipment” in Bray.

The fire, which occurred in a signalling relay room on Friday night, has seen services suspended between Greystones and Dalkey this weekend.

Irish Rail has released the following information about disruption to services from tomorrow, 21 May, to Friday, 25 May:

  • No services will operate between Greystones and Bray. Limited bus transfers will be provided between Greystones and Bray for Dart services. Bus transfers between Greystones and Bray/Dún Laoghaire/Dublin Connolly will be provided for services between Rosslare Europort/Wexford and Dublin Connolly.
  • A reduced service will operate from Bray to Dalkey at morning peak times, and from Dalkey to Bray at evening peak times, operating every 30 minutes with reduced capacity and a 30-minute journey time between Bray and Dalkey. This will see reduced capacity overall for those travelling to/from stations south of Dalkey.
  • An hourly service in each direction between Bray and Dalkey will operate during the day at off-peak times.
  • After evening peak times, services will be suspended between Dalkey and Bray to allow repair works to continue.

Iarnród Éireann said, dependent on progress in repair works, alterations to services may also be required next weekend, 26 and 27 May.

More information on service times can be read here. Irish Rail has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the damage and necessary repair works.

