Sinn Féin deputy leader: As 5pm deadline looms, there's only one candidate so far

THE DEADLINE FOR candidates to be nominated as vice president of Sinn Féin closes at 5pm today – and it looks increasingly likely that Michelle O’Neill will be the party’s new deputy leader.

After a week since nominations were first accepted last Monday, the party’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, is the only candidate to declare for the position so far.

Mary Lou McDonald – the party’s current Leas Uachtarán - will officially become the party’s president at an Ard Fheis on 10 February. Unless another candidate for the deputy leadership declares, O’Neill will become the next Leas Uachtarán at that same event.

Other senior members of the Sinn Féin party, including housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, have ruled themselves out of the running for the deputy leadership.

Sinn Féin’s national chairperson Declan Kearney said that Mary Lou McDonald taking the helm from Gerry Adams was “the clearest signal to date that the process of renewal and regeneration of the party is now well under way”.