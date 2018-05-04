  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'He can't be allowed to remain in charge': Sinn Féin publishes motion of no confidence in HSE head

The proposal of no confidence will be brought to the Dáil next week.

By Sean Murray Friday 4 May 2018, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,195 Views 26 Comments
Tony O'Brien has faced increasing pressure to step down.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

SINN FÉIN HAS published its motion of no confidence in the director general of the HSE, Tony O’Brien, over the ongoing CervicalCheck controversy.

There have been calls for heads to roll over the scandal, with the government and HSE under severe pressure over its handling of the matter.

The HSE confirmed this week that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the CervicalCheck controversy have died. It has not been determined if their deaths were due to delayed diagnoses. These women were among 208 whose original smear test results differed when reviewed again.

The woman whose case brought this scandal to light, Vicky Phelan, has already singled out O’Brien and said that he should resign. Last week she was awarded €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Yesterday, O’Brien agreed to temporarily step aside from his role on the board of US medical company while he remains in his HSE role.

He is due to leave his top HSE job in August but has said he wants to stay on until then to help deal with the fallout of the crisis.

Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin health spokesperson, said today that O’Brien had “presided over a scandal that has cost the lives of 17 women so far, and has caused fear and worry for the vast majority of women in the State”.

She said that O’Brien cannot be allowed to remain at the helm in charge at the HSE while inquiries are ongoing.

“The culture of cover up and unaccountability in this State needs to end,” O’Reilly said. “The protection of the institution should not be prioritised over the welfare of our citizens any longer.”

Both the Taoiseach and Health Minister Simon Harris have said that inquiries will be made into how this scandal occurred, and O’Reilly said that they must be independent and headed by international experts.

She also said that the decision to outsource the tests to the US must be included in the scope of the inquiry.

O’Reilly added that the party had proposed new legislation so that bespoke terms of reference could be created so that the inquiry process could be completed “in a timely manner, in public and will generate answers that the women themselves and society are seeking”.

The proposal of no confidence will be brought to the Dáil next week.

Sean Murray
