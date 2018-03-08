  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights

Women earn 14.9% less than men in Spain.

By AFP Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 6:03 PM
5 hours ago 9,974 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893278
The International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain today
Image: AP/PA Images
The International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain today
The International Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain today
Image: AP/PA Images

SPAIN MARKED INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day today with an unprecedented strike in defence of their rights that saw hundreds of trains cancelled and countless protests held.

Called by 10 unions to demand gender equality, particularly where salaries are concerned, the 24-hour strike dominated headlines with famous female presenters noticeably absent from radio or television shows.

Feminist groups have also called on women not to spend money, particularly on items such as deodorant whose versions created for women often cost more.

Spain’s two main unions – the CCOO and UGT – were not part of the grouping that called the 24-hour strike but asked their members to stop work for just two hours today.

They estimated that 5.3 million people had observed the short stoppage.

The strike is attempting to emulate Iceland’s 1975 work shutdown when women took a day off in October to demonstrate their vital contribution to the country’s economy and society.

Ana Reyes, a 37-year-old PR executive, said she was striking “in the hope that the importance of half of the population will be recognised and that it will bring about a real change”.

She told AFP the action gave “visibility to the malaise and discrimination we women suffer”.

Spain International Women's Day Dozens of protests are being held across Spain against wage gap and gender violence Source: AP/PA Images

The strike comes as countries around the world mobilise for #InternationalWomensDay, a worldwide trending topic on Twitter, and comes hot on the heels of #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns that went global with allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Countless sarcastic memes circulated on social media and mobile messaging apps, with one video showing a man desperately trying to start a vacuum cleaner, pulling at the retractable plug cable like he would power up a lawnmower.

Spain fights hard

Spain is a leading country in the fight for women’s rights and against gender violence, even though much remains to be done.

In 2004, for instance, the then Socialist government approved a law on violence against women that the European Council has upheld as an example to follow.

The groundbreaking legislation set up a hotline that would not appear on users’ phone bills, offered free legal aid and established special courts for victims.

Last year, though, 49 women died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners, an increase on 2016 when 44 were killed, official statistics show.

Women earn 14.9% less than men in Spain, slightly better than the EU average of 16.2%, according to the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat.

Official data also show that more women leave their job when they have children than men.

Protest for the International Women's Day in Malaga, Spain - 8 March 2018 A women's strike being held in Malaga, Spain today Source: Jesus Merida via PA Images

It was not yet clear how many Spaniards went on the 24-hour strike, but trains on the Madrid and Barcelona undergrounds were less frequent than usual.

Meanwhile, more than 300 intercity and long-distance trains were cancelled throughout Spain.

Deputy PM speaks out

High-profile women politicians have also spoken out strongly against inequalities.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria today spoke of the discrimination she has suffered: “When you’re a woman and you take on certain responsibilities… you realise that there are still many things that need changing because even as deputy prime minister you experience unacceptable sexist behaviour.”

Famous actresses such as Penelope Cruz and Rossy de Palma are also striking, with Cruz cancelling planned events and letting her partner Javier Bardem take care of their two children.

Barcelona’s city hall, led by Mayor Ada Colau, hung up a purple banner reading “Barcelona city hall supports the feminist strike”.

On Madrid city hall, also led by a woman mayor, Manuela Carmena, banners read “Now is the time for real equality” and “Now is the time to end gender violence”.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Northern Ireland budget to include £410 million from DUP deal with Conservatives

More: Dublin City Council proposing to stop prioritising homeless families for housing lists

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
52,561  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
44,037  0
3
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
42,420  66
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,349  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
694  0
3
Ray Coyle's plans for a solar farm at Tayto Park have been stalled
449  0
The42
1
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
24,093  52
2
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
22,720  42
3
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
21,936  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
7,961  2
2
Oprah Winfrey was raging with Reese Witherspoon for chewing gum in front of her
7,260  2
3
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
5,571  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
Baby, whose father is accused of his murder, had paper from two tissue boxes in his throat when he died
DUBLIN
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
'Name the date': Large crowd takes part in March for Repeal in Dublin city centre
Dublin's water restrictions may be reduced at the weekend, Irish Water says
COURT
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie