This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court

Rebecca Carter had sued the Commission challenging its decision not to re-check her points score in time to allow her to obtain a place at UCD.

By Ray Managh Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 4:38 PM
15 minutes ago 4,082 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4255615
Rebecca Carter speaking to the media outside Four Courts
Image: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie
Rebecca Carter speaking to the media outside Four Courts
Rebecca Carter speaking to the media outside Four Courts
Image: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

WEXFORD STUDENT REBECCA Carter, whose Leaving Cert exam points were wrongly totted up by State Examinations Commission markers, has achieved her dream of winning a place in veterinary medicine at UCD.

Justice Richard Humphreys told a smiling Rebecca in the High Court today that had her points been correctly added up she would have achieved an extremely high mark that would easily have qualified her for a place at the UCD course.

Rebecca (18) of Ardcolm Drive, Rectory Hall, Castlebridge, Wexford, had sued the Commission challenging its decision not to re-check her points score in time to allow her to obtain a place at UCD.

She had spent four days in the High Court listening to legal teams present evidence and argue legal points with regard to her case and today hugged family and friends in the courtroom after hearing the judge ruled in her favour.

Judge Humphreys told Micheal P O’Higgins SC, who appeared with barrister Brendan Hennessy for Rebecca, that he would direct the Commission to carry out the necessary corrections to her exam paper by noon on Friday and notify UCD two hours later of the result.

The Central Applications Office, which processes applications for undergraduate courses in colleges, would inform Carter by 5pm Friday of its decision to award her a placement.

Judge Humphreys said the situation faced by Carter had been highly unfair and described the process engaged in by the Commission as manifestly unfit for purpose, and a situation which should not repeat itself next year.  He said the delay in dealing with her request for a recount had caused her distress.

Conor Power SC, who appeared with Aoife Carroll for the Commission, asked the court to consider a stay on its decision but Judge Humphreys said that to grant a stay would nullify his decision and allow Carter no benefit from her successful legal challenge.

Following the decision, Rebecca hugged her mum Anne Marie and her father Niall and said she was delighted with the outcome.  Her mother said she was absolutely delighted “for Becky” who, she said had always wanted to be a vet.

Judge Humphreys had initially been told that UCD had agreed to reserve Rebecca’s potential placing until 30 September.

The court heard that Rebecca had repeated her leaving certificate exams and had received 554 points, just six short of the required number for veterinary medicine at UCD.  The points required for the course had dropped to 555 in the second round offer which had left her only a point short.

O’Higgins, who was instructed by Dublin solicitor Eileen McCabe, said Rebecca had not been satisfied that the result fairly reflected her exam performance and took part in a review in the presence of two teachers.  It had been discovered that her points total had been wrongly totted up and had the error not have occurred she would have surpassed the level required for the veterinary course.

Judge Humphreys said that one important factor in reaching his decision was that had the exam paper been correctly marked Rebecca would have had a prima facie case in winning a place at UCD.  He said he would hand down a written judgment later and adjourned the proceedings for mention on Tuesday afternoon.

Rebecca is a full cousin of Wexford’s fake tan magnate Marissa Carter, head of her Cocoa Brown cosmetics business.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    75,261  88
    2
    		The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    55,810  0
    3
    		Boots pharmacy which questioned man about hydrogen peroxide 'discriminated on grounds of race'
    52,203  38
    Fora
    1
    		'I lost more sleep over letting fantastic people go during the crash than any other time'
    308  0
    2
    		Ireland's aviation authority says flights to the UK could 'stop at midnight' with a hard Brexit
    290  0
    3
    		Why it would be political folly for the government to hike tourism taxes
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    53,860  15
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    49,258  42
    3
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    40,402  87
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Little Mix's Jade considered surgery after photographer altered her nose and whitened her skin
    6,461  0
    2
    		Italian designer says the use of 'three-breasted' models was a political statement
    5,851  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    5,728  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    DUBLIN
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    MONAGHAN
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Watch: New sinkholes appear next to primary school in Monaghan
    'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie