Did you enjoy the sun? It's going to rain heavily and be a lot cooler this week

AFTER TEMPERATURES IN the high teens throughout last week, today is going to be rainier, cloudier and cooler to set the tone for the week to come.

There was little rain last Thursday, Friday and Saturday as an African air plume brought sunny weather to the country.

This week, however, will kick off with a mostly cloudy day today, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and southwest this morning.

Gradually spreading eastwards, the rain could turn persistent or heavy before clearing in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 11 and 15 degrees, before dropping to between 6 and 8 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow will follow a similar pattern, with showery rain giving way to heavy downfalls in the afternoon. It’ll be colder again, with temperatures between 10 to 13 degrees.

Met Éireann said that outlook ahead is for the weather to be “unsettled with blustery showers and sunny spells but winds will ease and showers become isolated later in the week”.

Daytime temperatures could dip below double figures by Thursday, but the rainfall will lessen as we approach the weekend.