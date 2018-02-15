  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're throwing people to the vulture funds': Government criticised for taking no action to halt PTSB loan sale

PTSB, which is 75% owned by the State, states it is selling off non-performing loans.

By Christina Finn Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 1:52 PM
8 hours ago 15,656 Views 119 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3853630
PTSB
Image: RollingNews.ie
PTSB
PTSB
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT WAS slammed by the opposition benches today for not doing more to protect homeowners following an announcement by Permanent TSB that it is to sell-off a €4 billion portfolio loan book.

The bank, which is 75% owned by the State, is selling off non-performing loans.

The bank states these loans are in default or close to default. PTSB said these loans make up 28% of its loan books.

Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary said 20,000 family loans are now up for grabs, and called on the government to step in to protect homeowners and halt the sale.

“These aren’t entities, these are families,” said Calleary during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today.

“Think about the families who are facing an uncertain future,” he told the Dáil, stating that the Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the government appear to be “obsessed” with trying to “fix the system” but are failing to think about the families impacted.

Coveney said the government was recently briefed about the loan sale by the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. He said the bank has informed them that the sale is necessary.

He assured mortgage-holders that they still have the same rights, even if their loans are sold on to a vulture fund.

Vulture funds 

However, Michael McGrath, Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson, said the plans to sell to “unregulated and unaccountable vulture funds” should be scrapped.

Coveney told the Dáil that despite the bank being majority-owned by the State, the financial institution does not need the minister’s permission to sell loans.

The Tánaiste said he understood why many customers would have concerns about who will be dealing with their mortgage debt in the future.

“You are not keeping the people safe, you are throwing them to the vulture funds,” said Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness.

He called for emergency legislation to be introduced, and called on the government to tell the banks that they are not allowed to sell on the loans.

At the very least, McGuinness said the PTSB should be instructed to give the mortgage-holder the right to buy the loan for the same price it is being offered to the vulture fund.

He said homeowners should have first refusal on their own loan and the bargain price it is being sold for.

“Will you take the action, now, to ensure they loans are not sold on to vulture funds.
Your reply was nothing short of a disgrace,” he told Coveney.

McGrath said there is “no compelling reason” why the bank wants to sell on the loans, stating that it should work through their loan books, and deal with their customers.

He pointed out that criticism has been levelled at the government from all sides of the House on the issue and urged to government to take action to protect its citizens.

Read: Norris lets rip on vulture funds: ‘Why were they allowed into this country?’>

Read: ‘Out of the blue, we got a letter to say our loans had been sold to a vulture fund’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (119)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) charged with premeditated murder after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
126,994  234
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
117,906  49
3
Which county in Ireland has the most pubs per person?
90,042  75
Fora
1
'We're not at all satisfied': It's crunch time for Norwegian after multimillion-euro losses
1,005  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
958  0
3
Rural pubs need to be raking in at least €8,000 a week to keep the doors open
693  0
The42
1
'Great for Wexford football' - ex-Irish striker Doyle to get involved in GAA with county's U20 side
18,363  8
2
King Con - O'Callaghan and McCarthy help UCD claim victory after marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final
16,260  3
3
'A lot of people don't like me on the pitch but I'm probably not a bad fella off it'
16,165  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Everyone is making the same mean joke about Kanye's Instagram comeback
10,504  0
2
Early polling of anonymous voters indicates bad news for Saoirse and Lady Bird
6,350  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,222  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
DUBLIN
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie