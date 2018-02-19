It is, no messing, going to be properly warm today

Source: Twitter/Simpsons_tweets

IT’S MID-FEBRUARY. It is cold, cold, and freezing. That’s a given.

Except today it won’t be. It’s going to be warm as a summer (well, at least a pleasant spring) day.

According to Met Éireann, we can expect temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees celsius today.

Considering it’s only about a week since the thermometer was dropping below zero at night-time, that definitely feels like progress to us.

The forecast says that mist and fog will gradually clear this morning, before a dry spell and “cloud breaking at times to allow some sunshine through”. Lordy.

Well, no matter what kind of weather we get today, it’ll be an improvement on yesterday when there was literally no sun over Ireland. Like none at all:

Sunshine totals for today (hours): 😎



Valentia Observatory 0.0

Belmullet 0.0

Malin Head 0.0

Dublin Airport 0.0

Gurteen 0.0

Johnstown Castle 0.0

Casement Airport 0.0

Shannon Airport 0.0

Cork Airport 0.0



🙄 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

There’ll be some rain in the afternoon developing in the west before moving cross-country, with some southwest breezes also thrown into the mix. Tonight will be clear, but normal service will be resumed – temperatures of between one and three degrees, with widespread frost expected.

Tomorrow and Wednesday should be a deal cooler – top temperatures of between seven and nine degrees – so enjoy it while you can.