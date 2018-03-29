  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Weinstein's former British assistant slams 'morally lacking' company gag order

Zelda Perkins told a committee of British lawmakers that she felt “defrauded” by the non-disclosures agreement.

By Associated Press Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 9:11 AM
36 minutes ago 2,729 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3930235
Zelda Perkins before she testified before British lawmakers investigating workplace sexual harassment
Image: Alastair Grant via AP
Zelda Perkins before she testified before British lawmakers investigating workplace sexual harassment
Zelda Perkins before she testified before British lawmakers investigating workplace sexual harassment
Image: Alastair Grant via AP

HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S FORMER British assistant has said that a non-disclosures order she had to sign when she left his film company was “morally lacking in every way” and failed to stop the movie producer’s harassment and abuse of women.

Zelda Perkins quit Weinstein’s firm Miramax in 1998 along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her. Each received a £125,000 (€142,770) settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Perkins told a committee of British lawmakers that she felt “defrauded” by the agreement, which contained clauses intended to stop Weinstein from sexually harassing or abusing staff.

The agreement committed Weinstein to attend therapy and required the company to act if he made any more payouts over alleged wrongdoing. Perkins said she has no evidence that these actions were carried out.

Multiple women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault over many years. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

“I believed we had done the best we could in terms of stopping his behaviour,” Perkins told Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee.

Essentially we were defrauded.

The committee is investigating sexual harassment and the use of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs.

NDAs are common in the corporate world, but Perkins said her experience shows they can be used to let perpetrators get away with wrongdoing while silencing their victims.

“The problem is they are used abusively … and there isn’t enough regulation and there isn’t a framework to protect the victims of the situation,” she said.

Britain Weinstein Harvey Weinstein Source: Michael Sohn via AP

The agreement Perkins signed kept her quiet about Weinstein’s behaviour for almost 20 years. He continued to be one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers until last year, when women — including Hollywood stars — publicly accused him of groping, exposing himself to them or forcing them into unwanted sex.

Weinstein has since been fired by the company he co-founded and expelled by Hollywood’s film academy. Police in the US and Britain are investigating multiple claims of sexual assault.

Perkins and Weinstein

Perkins was in her early 20s and said she had barely heard of Weinstein when she began working for Miramax in London. She called him a challenging employer.

“Everybody knew that he had a roving eye and he pushed it with women,” she said.

He had a fearsome temper and didn’t respect usual office boundaries, sometimes walking around naked or in his underwear, she said.

“I was 22 and I was like, ‘OK, this is what it must be like in the big league,’” Perkins told The Associated Press.

This guy is really important — he doesn’t have time to wear his trousers.

Perkins said she wasn’t aware of any allegations of sexual assault until a younger colleague came to her in distress during the 1998 Venice Film Festival and said Weinstein had tried to rape her. The pair flew back to England and went to lawyers “with the presumption that we were going to prosecute him in court”.

Told they could not prosecute in England because the alleged crime took place in Italy, the two women ended up negotiating a settlement.

While Perkins managed to get the agreement to impose conditions on Weinstein, she said the negotiating process “was humiliating and degrading”.

I was made to feel like I was in the wrong for trying to expose his behaviour.

She was told she would be held responsible if her family or friends disclosed details of Weinstein’s behaviour. She couldn’t see a therapist unless the therapist also signed a non-disclosure agreement. Perkins was not even allowed to have a copy of the agreement she had signed.

Perkins said the experience left her “trapped in a vortex of fear”.

“I think I’m only just beginning to realise what it stole from me,” Perkins said of her experience with Weinstein and his lawyers.

It stole my belief and my confidence in myself and in society.

Perkins said the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements against harassment and inequality which have erupted in the wake of the Weinstein revelations have made her feel “hugely liberated” and given her faith again in society.

The fact that Harvey was the beginning of this snowball, to me, is just completely thrilling.

Read: Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy and ends all non-disclosure agreements

More: New York state is suing Harvey Weinstein and his former company for failing to protect staff

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
239,534  0
2
When consent is contested, both sides are fighting for a 'win'
73,802  0
3
IRFU and Ulster Rugby to conduct review into Jackson and Olding trial
63,066  0
Fora
1
Banks can keep using crash-era losses to avoid tax so the State can 'get back its money'
253  0
2
Providence has found a Chinese partner to fund its oil drilling off the Cork coast
183  0
3
A Dún Laoghaire startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests
168  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
135,285  18
2
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
30,468  22
3
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
28,989  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted to biting Beyoncé - sort of
9,327  3
2
Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed, but the LAPD say otherwise
8,080  2
3
The Strokes frontman wasn't really having any of James Corden, and it's pretty awkward
7,024  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
GARDAí
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
RUSSIA
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie