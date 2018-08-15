Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman stabbed in face during assault in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an 18-year-old woman sustained stab wounds to her face during an attack in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

The incident happened on Golden Lane at around 7.20pm.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked and sustained serious stab wounds to her face and property was stolen from her during the incident.

A number of Garda units responded to the incident.

Following a search of the area, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Both people are currently detained at Dublin city centre garda stations under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured woman is receiving treatment at St James’ Hospital.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.