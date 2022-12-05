Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 5 December 2022
Ten go on trial over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who struck the Bataclan theatre in Paris in 2015.

Belgian police in court.
Image: PA

MORE THAN SIX years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station began in earnest under high security.

Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theatre in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium.

He was taken to court in an armoured police vehicle and identified himself when called upon by the presiding judge.

The 10 defendants face charges including murder, attempted murder and membership of, or participation in the acts of, a terrorist group, over the morning rush-hour attacks at Belgium’s main airport and on the central commuter line on March 22 2016.

In all, 32 people were killed and around 900 others were injured or suffered mental trauma.

If convicted, some of the accused could face up to 30 years in prison.

The trial was initially expected to start in October but was pushed back to allow changes to the seating arrangements for the defendants.

More than 300 witnesses could be questioned during the hearings, which are being held at a court in the former headquarters of Nato, on the outskirts of the Belgian capital and are expected to run for six to nine months.

Most of the first week is expected to be taken up with legal formalities and a public reading of the indictment and charges, a document around 500 pages long.

Abdeslam, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole over the attacks in the French capital, was joined in the dock in Brussels by his childhood friend, Mohamed Abrini, who walked away from the Belgian capital’s Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

Abrini was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 22 years for charges including complicity to terrorist murder in the Paris attacks trial.

Oussama Atar, who has been identified as a possible organiser of the deadly attacks on both Paris and Brussels, will be tried in absentia.

He is believed to have died in the Islamic State’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Press Association

