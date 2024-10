FUNDING FOR UP to 100 new speed cameras will be made available as part of measures included in Budget 2025 announced on Tuesday.

A total of €9 million will be given to An Garda Síochána to improve traffic law enforcement and help to reduce the number of motorists speeding, with the aim of ultimately saving lives.

The funding equates to a 20% increase for GoSafe cameras when compared to last year, as 12 additional units will be rolled out by the end of the year.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has welcomed the funding and acknowledged that the number of people who have died on Irish roads have shocked the public. The Minister hopes the new funding will help to improve road safety.

Advertisement

“We know speed is a significant contributor to road deaths and so it’s vital we leverage technology to make our roads safer for everyone,” she said.

The location of static cameras will be based on fatality and serious injury collision data of particular areas, alongside speed data for individual roads. It is hoped this strategy will allow gardaí to determine the best place to situate the cameras.

Additionally, 75 extra road policing units will be created next year – on top of the 75 that were added to the road policing bureau this year.

This will complement a new directive announced this year that all uniform gardaí to carry out 30 minutes of roads policing per shift.

“Every preventable road death is a tragedy, and together we need to continue to build on the good work already achieved by An Garda Síochána, as we collectively move toward the goal of reducing serious injuries and deaths on our roads,” McEntee said.