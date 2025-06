THE CLIMATE CHANGE Advisory Council has urged the Government to introduce a targeted grant of up to €10,000 to help lower-income households buy smaller, more efficient electric vehicles.

This recommendation was part of the Council’s new Transport Review, which warned that Ireland was falling far short of its emissions targets in the transport sector.

Transport remained the country’s largest energy user and one of the toughest sectors to decarbonise. Last year, emissions in this area dropped by a modest 1.3%.

To reduce reliance on fossil fuels and boost the use of electric vehicles, the Council has suggested a grant of up to €10,000 for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) priced under €35,000.

This support would focus on lower income households, particularly in areas with limited access to public transport.

The Council also stressed the urgent need to speed up the rollout of public electric vehicle charging stations, which they said is particularly important for households without off-street parking.

Along with grants and charging stations, they called for investment to strengthen the electricity grid to handle rising demand from homes and commercial vehicles.

So far this year, 12,392 new electric cars have been registered in Ireland, a 23.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Council highlighted the emerging “vehicle-to-everything” charging technology, which could allow electric cars to supply power back to homes during outages. This innovation could be especially valuable in rural areas.

“Urgent and decisive action must now be taken by Government to end our reliance on fossil fuels and deliver the kind of transformative change that is required in this sector,” said Council Chair Marie Donnelly.

She added that any support must prioritise affordability and fairness if Ireland is to meet its climate goals.

The Council also pointed to the need to reduce car dependency for school journeys.

According to the Council review, only 18% of students used the School Transport Scheme, which offers free transport to children living more than 3.2km from their primary school or 4.8km from their secondary school.

To encourage more walking and cycling, the Council also called for a wider rollout of the Safe Routes to School Programme.