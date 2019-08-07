Family of murdered loyalist offer £10,000 reward for information

THE FAMILY OF a prominent loyalist murdered in Northern Ireland three years ago have offered a £10,000 reward and renewed their appeal for information on the third anniversary of his death.

John Boreland (46) was shot dead in north Belfast on 7 August 2016. Mr Boreland was shot a number of times as he got out of his car to walk to his flat in Sunningdale Gardens just before 9.50pm. He died at the scene.

In a statement today, Mr Boreland’s mother and father, Winnie and Billy Boreland said: “John was a loving Dad to three children and he never got to live to see his grandsons. He was also a much-loved brother and uncle.

“Three years have passed without justice for our son’s brutal murder.”

Three men were jailed for perverting the course of justice last year “but no one has been held accountable for taking John’s life and destroying ours in the process,” the Borelands said.

“Our broken lives will never be healed and we can’t get peace knowing that his murderer is still out there.

“We are offering a £10,000 reward if someone can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for our son’s murder.”