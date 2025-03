AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed during an incident at a primary school this morning.

At approximately 10:30am today, Gardaí attended the incident that occurred at a primary school in north Dublin.

The incident involved two children, who both attend the primary school.

It is understood that one of the children was injured with a knife.

Following the incident, the 11-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Dublin. He is currently being treated for injuries that gardaí believe to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are in contact with the parents of both children, and are currently liaising with school management and staff with a view to identifying the precise circumstances around the incident.

“There is no concern for public safety,” a garda spokesperson said.