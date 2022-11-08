13 people due in court following north Dublin burglary investigation

AN INVESTIGATION INTO burglary related offences in the J District of north Dublin - Clontarf, Howth and Raheny Garda Stations – has led to a total of 13 people appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Operation Thor targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity.

Detective Superintendent David Kennedy of the R and J Districts stated this morning that:

“The Garda activity under Operation Thor focuses on crime prevention and protecting communities in conjunction with crime investigation and operational activity. The local communities of Raheny, Clontarf and Howth will continue to see visible focused patrols at specific times of day, targeting burglary related crime.”

“We take burglary very seriously. We understand that it can be both financially costly and emotionally devastating and will ensure every burglary and associated crime is appropriately investigated to the highest possible standard.”

As a result of the latest phase of this operation, 13 people will appear before the district courts relating to offences of burglary, trespass, possession of implements and articles used in thefts, robbery and unauthorised taking of vehicles and handling of stolen property.

A total of 35 charges will be preferred before the courts resulting in the detection of 28 incidents.

Detective Superintendent Kennedy concluded saying “as the clocks go back, and as the nights draw in earlier, please look out for anything or anyone suspicious in your neighbourhood – burglars often target properties near each other so reporting something happening in your street could prevent you or your neighbour from becoming the next victim.