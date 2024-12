GARDAÍ ARRESTED ONE driver every 75 minutes on average on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol as part of a recent national road safety enforcement operation this week.

A total of 134 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (or both) since last Friday as part of a Christmas road safety campaign.

Over 2,300 drivers were detected for speeding offences by gardaí as part of the operation, and approximately 430 vehicles were seized by gardaí for a range of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Approximately 200 fixed charge notices were also issued to motorists caught using a mobile phone while driving.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to all those that will be taking to the roads over the Christmas period to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention,” a garda spokesperson said.

During the month of December last year, 14 people died in Irish roads and 124 were seriously injured. So far this year, 165 people have been killed on Irish roads.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) launched the road safety campaign for the festive period to coincide with new data showing “concerningly high levels” of alcohol and other drugs in driver toxicology testing.

The RSA’s survey research on attitudes found that 11% of motorists admitted to driving after consuming an alcoholic drink in past 12 months.

25% of motorists indicated that they thought it was acceptable to drive a short distance in your local area after consuming one alcoholic drink, according to the RSA.