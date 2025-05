IT’S IRELAND’S TURN to compete tonight in the second semi-final of Eurovision in Switzerland.

The first semi-final on Tuesday saw 10 acts out of 15 move forward to Saturday night’s final.

Another 16 countries will compete tonight for 10 more spaces, including Ireland.

Here’s everything to know.

Who’s competing for Ireland?

Norwegian singer Emmy Kristiansen will represent Ireland with her song Laika Party.

The song is about a dog named Laika who was sent to space by the Soviet Union with no hope of return.

Advertisement

Emmy is the third competitor on the running order tonight after Australia and Montenegro.

Last year, Ireland came sixth in the final with Bambie Thug’s song Doomsday Blue.It was the first time Ireland made the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy in Lisbon in 2018.

Emmy will be hoping to live up to last year’s success and try to make it into the final too.

When is it on and where can I watch?

The second semi-final starts tonight at 8pm Irish time and will be broadcast by RTÉ, the Irish member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that organises Eurovision.

Marty Whelan is back at it again with the commentary on RTÉ.

The contest is being held in Switzerland this year after Swiss artist Nemo won in 2024 with their song The Code. Switzerland is hosting the contest in the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

Who else is performing tonight?

Emmy faces strong competition from Finland singer Erika Vikman’s Ich Komme, Malta’s Miriana Conte with Serving, and Czechia’s song Kiss Kiss Goodbye from Adonxs, a Slovakian singer who studied in London.

Sweden and Austria are considered to have some of the best odds of winning the final on Saturday – but neither will be performing tonight, having competed in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Related Reads Ukraine, favourites Sweden and Estonia all through to the Eurovision Grand Final Actor Stephen Rea joins pro-Palestine demonstration calling for Irish boycott of Eurovision Bakhurst says RTÉ won't pull Irish entry out of Eurovision despite protests against Israel

Israel’s entry, Yuval Raphael, will be performing tonight with her song New Day Will Rise.

There have been significant protests in Ireland and other countries calling for Eurovision to exclude Israel from the competition over its horrific bombardment of Gaza and its prolonged blockade preventing any supplies like food or medicine from entering.

RTÉ faced pressure to boycott the competition unless Israel was removed from the contest but is moving ahead with its participation nonetheless.

Tonight will also see performances from three of the “big five” countries that have already made the final – UK girl group Remember Monday, French singer Louane and German duo Abor & Tynna.

In the final, qualifiers will also face Sweden representative’s Kaj with their entry Bara Bada Bastu, about Nordic sauna culture, Ukraine’s Ziferblat with the song Bird Of Pray, and Estonia’s Tommy Cash with Espresso Macchiato, among others.

The Grand Final on Saturday will also see reigning champion Switzerland perform, who as host are guaranteed a slot after their act, Nemo, was victorious last year.

Additional reporting by Press Association