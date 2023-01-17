15th person arrested as part of investigation into match-fixing in the League of Ireland

A 15TH PERSON has been arrested by gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

Gardaí carried out a search operation this morning as part of Operation Brookweed.

Operation Brookweed stems from an investigation opened at the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The planned search operation took place in the South of the country and one man was arrested by specialist detectives attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

They were provided with additional support by local units attached to the Southern Region.

Advertisement

The man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested for the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Southern Region.

Today’s arrest brings the total number of people arrested as part of Operation Brookweed to 15.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne of the GNECB said: “Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport.

“It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.”

She added that the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit will take “proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality”.

She also warned that match-fixers “prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends” and that a conviction for involvement in match-fixing “could result in a significant custodial sentence”.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to report the matter to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line on 1800 40 60 80, to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or to their local Garda Station.