173 people arrested for driving under the influence over the last week

GARDAÍ ARRESTED 173 people for driving under the influence over the last week.

An Garda Síochána is targeting the four lifesaver offences this Christmas period: intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phones and seatbelt offences.

There is a particular emphasis on the locations within Garda Divisions where analysis has shown a higher risk of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions.

From 22 to 28 December, gardaí conducted 1,380 checkpoints nationwide.

During this period, 173 people were arrested for driving under the influence, 24 of which were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A total of 29 seatbelt offences were identified, while 82 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving and 3,060 speeding offences were also identified.

Over 5,500 checkpoints conducted have been carried out so far this month.

In total this month, gardaí made 600 arrests for driving under the influence.

186 seatbelt offences were identified, along with 11,647 speeding offences and 724 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving.

A total of 4,124 collisions were reported to An Garda Síochána.

To date this year, 157 have lost their lives on Irish roads. This is an increase of 25 on the same date last year. Some 1,185 collisions causing serious injury have also occured.

“It is stark to see these statistics knowing the potential that each of these offences had to cause accident or injury but this is the reality of the behaviour of some drivers. It should go without saying that behind these stats are real lives, real people and real threat to their lives and the lives of other road users,” Inspector Ross O’Doherty of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said today.

As plenty of families and friends get set to celebrate the New Year tonight and over the weekend, we are reminding those that may be intending to have a drink to make alternative arrangements to get home and to avoid driving the following morning also.

“Not everyone might realise the real dangers of driving the morning after but intoxicated driving at any hour of the day or night carries a high risk – a risk to the health and safety of you and other road users but also of losing your licence and being put off the road which carries penalty,” he added.

Gardaí will be conducting checkpoints and other operational activity nationwide this New Year’s weekend.

“We are not asking motorists, we are urging them to help us reduce the number of serious and fatal road traffic collisions by never taking a risk. It is never, ever worth it and hindsight often comes far too late,” Inspector O’Doherty said.