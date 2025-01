A TOTAL OF 174 people died in 160 fatal collisions last year, according to an analysis from provisional fatal collision reports from An Garda Síochána.

This is compared to 181 deaths in 170 collisions in 2023, a decrease of 4%.

The figures published today also show a high proportion of male fatalities, a continuation of 2023’s increased level of young fatalities (aged 25 years or less) and a high number of fatalities in the evening between 4pm and 8pm.

Dublin (23), Cork (19), Mayo (19) and Donegal (17) were the counties that recorded the highest number of deaths, accounting for 45% of the total fatalities.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Road Safety, James Lawless said his “Department is focused on making our roads safer for everyone who uses them”.

He noted that in February, the default speed limit on rural local roads will be reduced, following the recommendation of the 2023 Speed Limit Review.

This year, the government will also move into Phase 2 of its Road Safety Strategy, with the overall aim of halving deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

This means that by 2030, Ireland will need to reduce deaths on roads to 72 or lower and reduce serious injuries on Ireland’s roads to 630 or lower.

The strategy is the first step in achieving the ‘Vision Zero’ commitment to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by the year 2050.

Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, described the reduction in the number of fatalities as a “very modest but important step in reversing the high number of road deaths we’ve seen over the past two years”.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána, said gardaí have been “working around the clock every day of this year to help keep road users safe”.

She said gardaí conducted more than 100,000 checkpoints in 2024, half of which were Mandatory Intoxicant Testing.

She also pointed to the continued roll out of safety speed cameras in high-risk locations.

Hilman added that gardaí “continue to maximise the technology available to us to support data driven roadside policing including Mobility Devices and Automated Number Plate Recognition systems in Garda vehicles”.

She further remarked that gardaí “cannot achieve any meaningful reduction in the number of people killed without the public’s full support” and urged drivers to drive safely and slow down.

Meanwhile, the Irish Cycling Campaign said that there is a “broader crisis of accountability and enforcement on Irish roads”.

It noted recent hit-and-run incidents and remarked that these “tragic incidents underscore the urgent need for structural changes to ensure greater road safety for all road users”.

The Irish Cycling Campaign also welcomed the upcoming reform of the Road Safety Authority and the planned replacement of the RSA with two new agencies.

This decision was taken following “deteriorating fatality and serious injury trends on Irish roads”.

“This reform is urgently needed,” said a spokesperson.

“The Campaign is calling on government to ensure that the road safety advocacy remit is underpinned with well-resourced expertise in sustainable transport and public health.”

Neasa Bheilbigh, Chairperson of the Irish Cycling Campaign, said that the government “has a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable people on our roads”.

She added: “We know what works: safe and segregated infrastructure for walking and cycling, robust enforcement of traffic laws, and investment in public transport. It’s time for our leaders to act decisively.”

Vice chairperson of the Campaign, Dave Tobin, called for at least 20% of the transport budget to be allocated to walking and cycling, as was recommended by the UN Environment Programme in 2016.

“This level of investment would save lives, while creating more liveable towns and cities. Safe infrastructure is not just a luxury – it’s a necessity,” said Tobin.

Meanwhile, provisional figures from the PSNI show 68 people died on Northern Ireland’s roads last year.

This figure is three less than the 71 people who died on Northern Irish roads in 2023.