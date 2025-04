AN 18-YEAR-OLD has died following an early morning two-car collision in Co Armagh.

The collision occurred at around 1:40am on the Dungannon Road in Portadown, Co Armagh, and involved a BMW 330 and a Vauxhall Corsa.

Morgan Henry, the teenage driver of the Corsa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that he is from the nearby Tandragee area.

Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision.

The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours, but has now re-opened.

The incident occurred just one day after another teenager, Órán McConville, died in a collision in Co Down.