AROUND 200 PREMISES are still without power due to the impacts of Storm Éowyn.

The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) met again today to co-ordinate work on restoring power, water, telecommunications and other services that were disrupted by the storm last month.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the country experienced power and water outages, with many having to wait days or even weeks to be reconnected.

Power has been restored to 768,000 ESB Networks customers in total.

However, around 200 premises are still without power.

“ESB Networks is mobilising all available resources to restore power as soon as possible,” a statement said this evening after the NECG meeting.

ESB Networks have been continuing to work to restore supply to these customers over the course of today and expects that this work will be substantially complete this evening – but some people will be without supply overnight.

Similarly, Uisce Éireann is working to restore water to the “final few customers” without water.

The statement said that nearly all of Uisce Éireann’s customers have now had their water supply restored.

Uisce Éireann teams are continuing to try to restore supply to any remaining areas with disruptions.

Telecommunications were also impacted by the storm but service has been mostly restored.

As of 10am today, 0.34% of fixed service users are without services and 0.14% of mobile service users are experiencing some level of degradation of service.

“Repair and restoration work has returned normal services to most customers and several fixed service operator networks have been returned to normal service levels,” the statement said.

“That notwithstanding, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications recognises that many areas in the north and west of the country continue to be affected by outages, which have been caused by extensive damage to infrastructure in rural areas,” it said.

“Operators of fixed line services have indicated that it may still take a number of weeks to fully restore their services due to the significant damage caused.

“Restoration of full services has been hampered by the complexity of the repairs required to restore damaged infrastructure. Telecommunications operators continue to engage with ComReg and report outages across their networks.”