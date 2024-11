TWENTY ONE PEOPLE are due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to a burglary investigation in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Coolock and Raheny districts have charged 21 people as part of ongoing investigations under Operation Thor and Operation Tairge.

These operations target criminal activity with a particular emphasis on robbery, burglary and theft in the North East Dublin Metropolitan Region areas of Coolock and Raheny.

Eighteen males and three females have been arrested as part of this investigation.

A total of 20 people are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow.

One person will appear before the Children’s Court in Smithfield at 10.30am tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.