Gardaí renew appeal for information over fatal collision in Dublin last week

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for public information following a fatal traffic incident in Tallaght, that saw a 23-year-old lose his life.

The incident occurred last Wednesday on the N81 in Tallaght at around 7:15 pm. A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

A forensic examination of the scene has since been completed by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on, or in the vicinity of, the N81 in Tallaght on Friday evening between 6.45pm and 7.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.