Dublin: 12 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
38-year-old man charged with attempted murder of police officer in Belfast

The man appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court this afternoon.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 13 Sep 2019, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,497 Views No Comments
Police and army bomb disposal units at Shandon Park Golf Club in East Belfast on 1 June.
Image: David Young/PA Images
Police and army bomb disposal units at Shandon Park Golf Club in East Belfast on 1 June.
Image: David Young/PA Images
Image: David Young/PA Images

A 38-YEAR-old man from Co Fermanagh has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in June. 

The viable explosive device was found underneath a serving police officer’s car on the grounds of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on 1 June. 

The device was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device” shortly after its was discovered. 

The bomb was found a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) headquarters and dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

The man has been charged with “attempted murder, making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property,” the PSNI said. 

The man appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court this afternoon. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

