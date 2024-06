RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAD to settle for silver in the women’s 400m final at the European athletics championship in Rome, pipped at the line by Poland’s outstanding Natalia Kaczmarek.

Adeleke had an edge on Kaczmarek with 100 metres to go but the Polish athlete – silver medalist at the world championships last year – showed all of her class and experience to finish in a world leading time of 48.98.

Adeleke crossed in second, in 49.07, a new personal best.

After the race, Adeleke said “I wanted gold, I got silver, I can’t complain”.

“When I crossed the line and realised I came second I was a bit disappointed, I really wanted it,” she also said.

Adeleke has her eyes firmly on the Olympics in Paris, which kick off in a matter of weeks, and she said that she hasn’t even paused her training during the European Athletic Championships – making her placement all the more impressive.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris has congratulated the 21-year-old.

“Super performance by Rhasidat Adeleke bringing home silver in the women’s 400m final tonight.

“She gave it her all and has made Ireland proud,” he said.

Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands took bronze, while Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley finished eighth in 51.59.

