PALESTINIAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES say 45 patients and injured people have been evacuated for treatment outside of Gaza.

They left the European Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis early today and travelled through the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Israel. They will receive treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

Among them was a 10-year-old boy, Abdullah Abu Yousef, who is suffering from kidney failure.

The child was accompanied by his sister because the Israeli authorities rejected his mother’s application to join him. Israel says it screens people accompanying patients for ‘security’ reasons.

“The boy is sick,” said his mother, Abeer Abu Yousef. “He requires haemodialysis three to four days a week.”

Gaza’s health ministry said several thousand Palestinians in Gaza require medical treatment abroad.

Israel has controlled all entry and exit points since capturing the southern city of Rafah in May.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has gutted its healthcare system and forced most of its hospitals to close. Those that remain open are only partially functioning and are overwhelmed trying to deal with the enormous volume of casualties with scarce resources.

Advertisement

The UN Human Rights Office says Israel’s attacks on and around hospitals have pushed Gaza’s health system “to the brink of total collapse” and may have violated international law.

Israeli forces have besieged and raided at least 10 hospitals across Gaza since the start of the war, some of them multiple times.

Israel accuses Hamas militants of using health facilities for military purposes but has provided little evidence for the claim.

Last week, Israeli troops raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in isolated northern Gaza and detained its director. The army said it apprehended 240 suspected militants.

The UN report said it documented 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities from 12 October 2023 to 30 June 2024.

“This report graphically details the destruction of the health care system in Gaza, and the extent of killing of patients, staff, and other civilians in these attacks in blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

The report noted Israel’s allegations and that hospitals lose their protection under international law if they are used for military purposes.

But it said “insufficient information has so far been made available to substantiate these allegations, which have remained vague and broad, and in some cases appear contradicted by publicly available information”.

Israel has long dismissed such allegations from UN bodies, which it claims are biased against it.