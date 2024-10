EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON: A total of 24 Irish citizens and dependents have been evacuated from Lebanon on two rescue flights.

Advertisement

2. #WILDLIFE CRIME: Social media is fuelling wildlife crime in Ireland, The Journal Investigates revealed.

3. #RAIN WARNING: A Status Orange rain warning has been extended to Co Waterford for tomorrow after Met Éireann warned of heavy rain and flooding in areas of the south yesterday.

4. #IRAN: Iran’s supreme leader said that militant groups ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel.

5. #GENERAL ELECTION: Sinn Féin has selected councillor Janice Boylan to run alongside party leader Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin Central in the next general election.