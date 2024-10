A STATUS ORANGE rain warning has been extended to Co Waterford for tomorrow after Met Éireann warned of heavy rain and flooding in areas of the south yesterday.

Counties Kerry and Cork yesterday were told to expect flooding and traffic disruptions for all day on Saturday. Today Met Éireann has extended the warning to Waterford.

Poor conditions, very heavy and persistent rain, river and coastal flooding and dangerous travelling circumstances are expected from 12pm midday tomorrow, when the Orange weather warning kicks in.

A Yellow rain warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo. Heavy rain and some localised flooding is expected all day tomorrow.

Meanwhile, today will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most parts of the country. Met Éireann expects temperatures to reach 14 to 17 degrees, with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

During the night more persistent and heavy rain will start to make its way over the country, in the west and moving eastwards over Connaught and Munster. It will be drier in Leinster and Ulster, with some short showers expected.

Tomorrow will be wet in many areas and areas of Connaught and Munster are warned to expect flooding. Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 13 to 15 degrees.