MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for six counties for this weekend.

The warning covers counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Galway and will come into effect at midnight on Friday and remain in place until midnight on Saturday.

The forecaster has warned of a risk of localised flooding – especially in southern counties – and difficult travelling conditions.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will be driest in the east and southeast and lowest temperatures are expected to be between 8 and 13 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

Tomorrow is forecast to be mostly cloudy and damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.