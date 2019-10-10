The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said they “can see a pathway to a possible deal” following a meeting in the UK this afternoon.

2. #PROTECTION MONEY: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he was not aware of allegations that protection money was paid to criminals by Dublin City Council, amid claims by a Sinn Féin TD that ministers were told in 2016 and 2017.

3. #EXTINCTION REBELLION A flight from London City Airport to Dublin was delayed after a protester on board delivered a lecture on climate change as the plane was due to take off.

4. #JAPAN: Two Rugby World Cup games in Japan, including England’s clash with France, have been called off due to the threat posed by Typhoon Hagibis.

5. #LITERATURE: Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.