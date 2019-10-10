This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 4:53 PM
32 minutes ago 1,127 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846127
Image: Shutterstock/Grigorita Ko
Image: Shutterstock/Grigorita Ko

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said they “can see a pathway to a possible deal” following a meeting in the UK this afternoon.

2. #PROTECTION MONEY: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he was not aware of allegations that protection money was paid to criminals by Dublin City Council, amid claims by a Sinn Féin TD that ministers were told in 2016 and 2017.

3. #EXTINCTION REBELLION A flight from London City Airport to Dublin was delayed after a protester on board delivered a lecture on climate change as the plane was due to take off.

4. #JAPAN: Two Rugby World Cup games in Japan, including England’s clash with France, have been called off due to the threat posed by Typhoon Hagibis.

5. #LITERATURE: Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie