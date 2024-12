EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #COASTAL EROSION: The number homes at risk of falling into the sea due to coastal erosion has jumped by 173% in just five years, The Journal Investigates has revealed.

2. #INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has today secured Cabinet approval for Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel.

3. #COURTS: A former secondary school music teacher has been jailed after he admitted possessing depraved videos and images of adults engaging in sexual activities with children as young as three.

4. #FOOD SAFETY: Popular Dublin pub The Bankers is among seven businesses issued with an enforcement order by the Food Safety Authority Ireland last month.

5. #MIDDLE EAST: The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, footage from today shows.