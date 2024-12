POPULAR DUBLIN PUB The Bankers is among seven businesses issued with an enforcement order by the Food Safety Authority Ireland (FSAI) last month.

All parts of the pub’s kitchens within the basement were ordered to close, under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020.

Three other businesses were served closure orders under the same regulations, while two businesses were issued closure orders under the FSAI Act 1989.

One business was served a prohibition order.

The two businesses served a closure order under the FSAI Act 1989 were:

Lotus Asian Food Takeaway, 2 The Hill, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Indian Spices (Restaurant/Café), 138 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

The businesses served a closure order under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 were:

Shapla Indian Spice (Restaurant/Café), Hanover Court, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow

FLC (Closed activities: sale and supply of milk shakes and desserts) (Takeaway),

8-10 Drogheda Street, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

Grill Kebab (Restaurant/Café) Main Street, Broadford, Limerick

The Bankers (Closed area: All parts of the kitchen located in the basement) (Public house), 16 Trinity Street, Dublin 2

One Prohibition Order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Big Discount.ie (Retailer/other), 12 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Louth

The reasons for these closures, as noted by the FSAI, include:

active cockroach infestation

rodent activity and rodent droppings

premises being used as accommodation

lack of handwashing facilities in a room where raw food is handled

grease leaking from a pipe underneath a food preparation sink

containers of cooked meat, raw meats and sauces in a cold room uncovered and with no expiry dates

The Bankers pub was found to not have adequate pest controls in place, its closure order stated, with evidence of rodent activity in the business.

Restaurant Indian Spices on Dublin’s Parnell Street had an active cockroach infestation, its inspection report said.

“The flooring throughout was greasy with coagulated dirt, grease and food debris,” the report for Indian Spices read.

Commenting on the closures, FSAI Chief Executive Pamela Byrne said that there needs to be a stringent focus on food health as businesses enter one of the busiest times of the year.

“Consumers have a right to safe food, and there is a personal responsibility on owners, managers and all employees to comply with food safety legal requirements at all times,” she said.

“Neglecting food safety demonstrates a disregard for the well-being of customers and potentially places their health at an unnecessary risk.”