The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #ZÚ: Dublin Zoo made an appeal for donations today after the Covid-19 pandemic has left it short millions, but the Taoiseach said the government would intervene to make sure the attraction would stay open.
2. #MORE MONEY: BAM, the main contractor of the new National Children’s Hospital, has submitted claims for extra costs running “in excess of €200 million”.
3. #INCOHERENT GIBBERISH: The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been criticised for not giving a clear reason why his Justice Minister Helen McEntee won’t answer questions in the Dáil about why Séamus Woulfe was appointed as a Supreme Court judge.
4. #COVID-19 VACCINE: The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks, according to further data from the firm.
5. #WINTER WINDS: A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick until 1am tomorrow.
