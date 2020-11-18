#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ZÚ: Dublin Zoo made an appeal for donations today after the Covid-19 pandemic has left it short millions, but the Taoiseach said the government would intervene to make sure the attraction would stay open

2. #MORE MONEY: BAM, the main contractor of the new National Children’s Hospital, has submitted claims for extra costs running “in excess of €200 million”.

3. #INCOHERENT GIBBERISH: The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been criticised for not giving a clear reason why his Justice Minister Helen McEntee won’t answer questions in the Dáil about why Séamus Woulfe was appointed as a Supreme Court judge.

4. #COVID-19 VACCINE: The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks, according to further data from the firm.

5. #WINTER WINDS: A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick until 1am tomorrow.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

