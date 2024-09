EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HATE SPEECH: The issue of hate speech is to be dropped from forthcoming legislation on hate crimes, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed.

2. #PORTUGAL: The funeral is to take place on Monday of the Irishman found dead in tragic circumstances in a police cell in Portugal.

3. #NEW CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly “must take responsibility” for another delay in the construction of the New Children’s Hospital.

4. #LEBANON: The United Nations has said the detonation of hand-held communication devices in Lebanon could constitute a war crime as Beirut’s top diplomat accused Israel of orchestrating what he called a “terror” attack.

5. #ALLEGATIONS: A legal team representing women alleging rape and sexual assault by the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed said today it received over 150 new enquiries, including from women accusing the former Harrods owner.